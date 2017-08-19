© Charlottesville Police Department
James Alex Fields
The man accused of murder after ramming his car into counter-protesters at an alt-right rally in Charlottesville now faces 10 felonies. Police filed an additional five charges related to "permanent physical disabilities" sustained by other victims.

The Charlottesville Police Department announced Friday that their criminal investigations division brought five additional charges against James Fields Jr., the man accused of killing one person and injuring 19 others after driving his car into a crowd of counter protesters at the "Unite the Right" rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, on August 12.

Fields, 20, was initially charged with second-degree murder, three counts of malicious wounding and failure to stop after an accident that resulted in death. The additional charges include two counts of malicious wounding and three counts of aggravated malicious wounding.

Police said the additional charges stem from other related victims who "suffered serious injuries and in some cases permanent physical disabilities," according to a press release obtained by WVIR.


Fields is accused of deliberately driving his car into a crowd of counter-protesters, killing 32-year-old Charlottesville resident Heather Heyer and injuring 19 others.

Police said that the criminal investigation into the incident is ongoing with "additional charges anticipated in the near future."

A judge denied Fields bail on Monday. His next scheduled court date is August 25, according to the Huffington Post.


Fields has been identified in photos from the day of the rally, standing with members of Vanguard America, a white nationalist group that helped organize the event.

Fields joined hundreds of white supremacists, Neo-Nazis and members of the Ku Klux Klan who descended on Charlottesville last weekend to protest the removal of a statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee.


According to a former teacher, Fields was fascinated with Nazi Germany throughout his high school years.

"He was very infatuated with the Nazis, with Adolf Hitler," Derek Weimer told WCPO. "He also had a huge military history, especially with German military history and World War II."