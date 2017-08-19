© Ina Fassbender/Reuters
One person has been killed and another injured in a knife attack in the German city of Wuppertal, according to police. A manhunt is currently underway and police special forces (SEK) are at the scene.

"There has been a homicide in Elbelfeld [part of Wuppertal]. One man is dead, one injured. Perpetrator still at large," police said in a statement.

The person was killed following an argument near the city's main train station, a police spokesperson said, according to BZ news outlet.

The attack took place at a hair salon, according to the Westdeutsche Zeitung.

Police are conducting searches in nearby buildings, according to a special forces commander cited by Express.

The person who was killed in the attack was reportedly a 31-year-old man. The injured person is 25 years old.

The incident comes just two hours after a separate stabbing attack took place in the Finnish city of Turku, where police said several people were injured.