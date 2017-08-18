© Pixabay
A powerful magnitude 6.6 earthquake struck Friday north of an isolated Ascension Island in the South Atlantic, the US Geological Survey said.

The shallow 6.2-mile-deep quake near the volcanic island was reported at 2:59 a.m. UTC.

The US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said there was no tsunami danger for the US east coast, the Gulf of Mexico states or the eastern coast of Canada based on the quake's location.