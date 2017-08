An Arizona mother has been arrested and accused of molesting her two small children and filming the sexual abuse to sell over the Internet.Keri Harwood, 28, was arrested after being served with a search warrant on Sunday, August 13, when police were alerted to the existence of the harrowing videos seen on the suspect's cell phone, Fox 5 reported.The witness also testified that it looked like a woman sexually molesting Harwood's two young children in the videos.The suspect, who works at a Phoenix car dealership, also reportedly told police that she molested the children on video while her husband was at work.Harwood faces a $150,000 bond but remains in prison.