Irina Limeshko, the wife of the Ukrainian saboteur Gennady Limeshko, who was recently arrested in the Crimea for attempting to commit a terrorist act, removed a photograph from her social network page where she poses with a sniper rifle.

Limeshko issued a call for help to her husband, accusing the FSB of fabricating charges, and in parallel carried out a sweep of her pictures with firearms.

However, pictures put up on social media have a habit of resurfacing elsewhere.

"How, my husband got to the Crimea, I do not know. The thing they want to charge him with is false. "- wrote Limeshko.

The pictures have been republished by journalists.

