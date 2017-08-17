Society's Child
Migrants finding new routes to reach Europe and avoid authorities
Wed, 16 Aug 2017 15:05 UTC
The migrants, who are often led by ruthless people traffickers, are going through the Black Sea to outwit the authorities.
Police have launched a clampdown on the Black Sea route, which has seen at least 69 Iraqi migrants arrested on their way to the Romanian Black Sea coast from Turkey in the latest crackdown.
The migrants were on a boat skippered by Bulgarian and Cypriot smugglers when they tried to get in to the country.
Figures revealed the traditional route through the Mediterranean from from Turkey to Greece has seen less activity, with a drop of 90 per cent after Turkey signed a deal with the EU to lessen the flow and send migrants back if they were not genuine refugees.
But there has been a surge in crossings from the Western Mediterranean between North Africa and Spain and by land on Bulgaria and Romania.
At least 2,500 illegals were caught trying to sneak through its borders in the first six months of this year.
Some opted to go through Serbia, where at least 7,000 were blocked by the police.
"But we could see an increase on the sea route because of the crackdown in the Aegean."
In 2015, the authorities said that at least one million refugees tried to cross from Greece into northern Europe.
Hungarian prime minister Viktor Orban, wants to build a wall at the border with Serbia.
Comment: Listen to the recent Truth Perspective for an in-depth discussion of the Machiavellian forces behind these mass migrations.
