An unusual ad appeared on San Francisco Bay Area's Craigslist this week from a man seeking a woman to impregnate during the solar eclipse (the proposed location is reportedly Oregon). The objective is to time the act to reach climax during totality. According to the ad, the result will be "a child that will be on the next level of human evolution".
The overexuberant advertiser claims the act will allow the two participants' cosmic energy to align resulting in knowledge of the entire universe. Oh, and if you don't like cats - forget it. Drugs are okay too.
Read the full transcript of the ad below.
I am 40 years of age, Caucasian male from Europe. My heritage is strong and pure.Update 8/11/2017: After reports the ad owner could be "unstable", the advertisement was removed from Craigslist.
My looks, instincts, knowledge and strength is 100% pure and 100% lethal.
Exact place not set.
If we have chemistry, I would like for us to make love while the eclipse is happening.
When totality occurs, we will have simultaneous orgasms and we will conceive a child that will be on the next level of human evolution.
We will make love together, with me and my ##### directed towards the sun.
Everything will be aligned in the local universe.
Both of our cosmic orgasmic energy will be aligned with the planets.
In a brief moment of ecstasy, we will understand everything, and together, create a new universe. Full of love...
You must like cats. Drugs are OK. Nitrous Oxide while we climax and experience totality and conception, is OK with me.
