You never trust a Clinton, and you never trust a friend of the Clinton because they will cheat you every time. I am betting any amount of money that McAuliffe had something to do with the police standing down and not protecting the protesters.
I looked at the vehicle that rammed into the crowd, and there's no way that car would have been able to drive down that alley unchecked into the protesters on the main street if there was a police presence.
Source: Free Beacon
The Virginia State Police were prepared for the protests-turned-riots in Charlottesville, Va., on Saturday that left three dead and dozens injured despite what Governor Terry McAuliffe (D.) has said publicly, a state police spokesperson told the Washington Free Beacon on Monday.Reports from the protests include how the lawfully assembling individuals were deliberately forced to go through the group that had threatened violence against them. The police were not protecting and defending at that point but were using their power as law enforcement to herd people who had been behaving lawfully (they may not be friendly people, but they were within their rights and were legally assembled) into a group of individuals who were going to commit violence.
"No, the State Police did not have inferior equipment," Corinne Geller, Virginia State Police public relations manager, told the Free Beacon. "Our personnel are equipped, and were equipped, with the necessary protective and tactical gear for their safety and, obviously, to protect those that were in attendance of the event."
The State Police did not release specifics on what kind of equipment they employed during the event but did say its officers were well prepared for what they faced on Saturday.
These policemen were not outgunned, but they were not given instructions to help maintain law and order. Something like that can only come from a top dog sitting behind a desk. That's why I am calling out McAuliffe for putting individual's lives in danger; I am starting at the top and working down.
