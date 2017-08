© Justin Ide / Reuters



A Springfield police officer is being investigated after he wrote a Facebook comment saying "Hahahaha love this," in reaction to the Charlottesville car ramming by a white nationalist on the weekend that left one person dead."Hahahaha love this, maybe people shouldn't block road ways," Officer Conrad Lariviere wrote under a news story about the attack shared on Facebook by conservative commentator Ben Shapiro, MassLive reports Lariviere also wrote, "How do you know he was a nazi scumbag? Stop being part of the problem," in response to another commenter's post.MassLive got in touch with Lariviere n on Facebook. He said he was not a racist and described his words as "a stupid comment about people blocking streets." His account has since been made private and his comment is no longer available."Never would I want someone to get murdered. I am not a racist and don't believe in what any of those protesters are doing," Lariviere told MassLive. "I'm a good man who made a stupid comment and would just like to be left alone."Springfield Police Commissioner John Barbieri told MassLive he had been informed about the post."I took immediate steps to initiate a prompt and thorough internal investigation," he said . "If in fact this post did originate from an officer employed with the Springfield Police Department, this matter will be reviewed by the Community Police Hearings Board for further action."