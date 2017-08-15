© Thanasis Zovoilis / Getty Images

People who encourage minors to join groups promoting suicide are no different from murderers, Russian President Vladimir Putin said. Russia is now struggling with 'death groups,' which are believed to contribute to teen suicides."Look, they [the organizers of 'death groups,' which urge minors to commit suicide] bring [the young people] to suicide. What's that? It is an attempt upon the life of a man," Putin said on Tuesday. He added that the organizers even make money on their activities."So what makes them different from murderers? Right, nothing does," the president said at a meeting with Vladimir Vasiliev, the head of United Russia MPs.