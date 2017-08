© Mike Blake / Reuters



Website The Daily Stormer must find a new home after publishing derogatory remarks about Heather Heyer, the victim of the Charlottesville car attack. Hosting company GoDaddy told the white-supremacist site to find a new provider within 24 hours."They have violated our terms of service," GoDaddy tweeted, warning that the site had "24 hours to move the domain to another provider."The web-hosting company took the decision after complaints regarding an article on the site titled 'Heather Heyer: Woman Killed in Road Rage Incident was a Fat, Childless 32-Year-Old Slut.'One Twitter user questioned why GoDaddy was waiting 24 hours to take down the site.In a statement to TechCrunch , GoDaddy explained its motive for removing the site, saying;Describing itself asA post on The Daily Stormer claims hacking groupA Twitter account linked to the group has been unable to confirm if the post is genuine.Last week Airbnb deactivated the accounts of at least two people associated with the event who had hoped to book accommodation in Charlottesville.