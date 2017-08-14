Former President Bill Clinton crawled out of his hole on Saturday to condemn the Charlottesville violence.Bill Clinton sent out a tweet condemning hatred, bigotry, violence and white supremacy. Far left Antifa and Black Lives Matter thugs have been attacking Trump supporters for over a year and not a peep from Bill Clinton, so his selective outrage Saturday drew a lot of criticism.. As soon as a white man shoots people, or white supremacists protest, the liberals crawl out of their holes with their hand wringing and virtue signaling.Bill Clinton got savaged by Trump supporters on Twitter who pointed out that not only is he silent on violence towards conservatives, but he, along with Hillary are HUGE supporters of the late Dem Senator Robert Byrd who was an Exalted Cyclops in the KKK.Hillary Clinton called Senator Byrd her friend and mentor. Bill Clinton excused Byrd's KKK membership claiming, "he was just a country boy from the hills and hollers of West Virginia trying to get elected". The Clinton's get a pass because, Democrat.