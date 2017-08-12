A powerful tornado has swept through several villages in northern China, flattening homes and killing at least five people, local media said on Saturday.The storm hit the prefecture-level city of Chifeng in China's Inner Mongolia region on Friday, according to the People's Daily newspaper. The number of those injured has passed 50, it said.A relief operation is reportedly underway. Photos posted by the newspaper on social media networks showed rows of devastated houses and large trees snapped in two.