Evidence is piling up that this year's sizzling summer in central and southeastern Europe has decimated crops, drained rivers and hurt the animal world.following a few days of moderately less oppressive heat.The region is enduring one of the hottest and driest summers in years, during which several people have died and dozens of wildfires have flared. The drought has also ratcheted up demand for water and electricity.The ministry of ecology also says water levels across the country have dropped drastically, threatening fish stocks."This is really sad!" said farmer Pavel Tordaj from the northern Serbian village of Padina, while showing withered corn and scorched sunflower on his land.Tordaj said nearly all his corn, and half of his sunflowers have been destroyed by the drought, adding that it will be very hard for the farmers to make up for the loss."Who will pay for that?" he asked. "We took loans from the bank."Corn accounts for around one million hectares (2.4 million acres) of Serbia's farmland, which is widely perceived as having a poor watering system.Overall, around 60 percent of corn crops have been destroyed, according to Zeljko Kaitovic from the state-run Maize Research Institute."Unfortunately, extreme drought conditions caught the corn in the most sensitive phase of development," he said. "Not even heavy, longer rains could help now."Serbian government officials have said any shortages following this year's drought will be covered from state reserves to avoid further damage. The government has also urged consumers to be cautious with water usage and factories to refrain from depositing waste into drained rivers where the fish are already suffering.Rising temperatures have also prompted Hungary to set a stricter legal definition of what constitutes a drought, which will make it more difficult for farmers to get compensation from insurance companies.a development that's prompted authorities to ban the use of river water for gardens.Source: The Associated PressAP writers Pablo Gorondi from Budapest, Hungary and Alison Mutler from Bucharest, Romania, Karel Janicek from the Czech Republic, and video journalist Ivana Bzganovic from Belgrade, Serbia, contributed to this report.