A 50-year-old farmer was killed by a tiger in Sungarhi area of Pilibhit on Thursday morning, becoming the seventh victim in the district in just over three months and the third in four days. Kunwar Sen, a resident of Behari village, was working at his cane field when he was attacked by a tiger at around 10 am, said Sungarhi SHO Mohammad Kasim.He said Sen's 22-year-old son Girish was with him when the attack happened, but the tiger had fatally injured the farmer on his neck and then escaped."There is a possibility that this could have been done by the same tiger. We have formed six teams to track the tiger and they have been moving in the fields everyday to trace and tranquilise it. But their time is often wasted by villagers who insist they have seen the tiger in areas where the animal is not present. There is fear and anger among the people," he said.Kumar said that though they had found that the pugmarks of the same tiger at the spots where Malik and Tasleem were found dead, they could not trace any pugmarks at Behari because it was raining and the area had been walked on by locals. "The administration and police officials have been telling people to be cautious while going to fields and avoid going alone or in the night. This tiger is a maneater now, but our priority is tranquilise it," he said.Amaria station officer Madhav Singh Bisht said rumours were increasing with each death, and people were now claiming that there could be three or four stray tigers in the district.