A man has been critically injured after being attacked by a bull (not pictured).
A man is dead after an incident with a bull at Bamawm, 215km north of Melbourne CBD.

Ambulance Victoria paramedics initially responded to a report of a man in a critical condition after being injured by a bull at about 3pm.

The victim died at the scene.

A Victoria Police statement said: "Police will prepare a report for the Coroner following an animal incident on private property in Bamawm.

"A man aged in his 50s died at the scene. Worksafe will investigate."

This year, a celebrity Spanish matador was gored to death during a fight in June.

In 2015, a woman suffered a collapsed lung after being attacked by her bull in Western Sydney.