A man is dead after an incident with a bull at Bamawm, 215km north of Melbourne CBD.Ambulance Victoria paramedics initially responded to a report of a man in a critical condition after being injured by a bull at about 3pm.The victim died at the scene.A Victoria Police statement said: "Police will prepare a report for the Coroner following an animal incident on private property in Bamawm."A man aged in his 50s died at the scene. Worksafe will investigate."This year, a celebrity Spanish matador was gored to death during a fight in June.