© Matt Schenck



Walking on the beach at the north end of Block Island last month, Matt Schenck stumbled upon two dead and decomposing seabirds, which the avid birdwatcher identified as great shearwaters.Shearwaters spend most of their lives far out to sea, where they soar just above the waves as they forage on small fish and other marine creatures near the surface of the water. Four species of shearwater — great, sooty, Cory's and Manx — are typically seen in Rhode Island waters, though they seldom travel within sight of land. Most breed on remote islands in the South Atlantic.They have also been seen regularly from the Block Island ferry."There has been an abundance of sand eels in our local waters, which are a forage fish for shearwaters," Beuth said. "As a result of them being closer to shore than usual, it would be more likely that they'd wash up on shore if they died."The dead birds began to show up on beaches in late June, which is about when they should have arrived along the East Coast after their long migration from their breeding grounds in the South Atlantic. By then, they were likely stressed and tired and hungry, which may have made them susceptible to any number of potential sources of mortality.Wildlife pathologist Joe Okoniewski examined some of the dead shearwaters found on Long Island beaches, and he told The New York Times that the birds were not only thin but anemic.Robert Kenney, an oceanographer at the University of Rhode Island's Graduate School of Oceanography, speculates that toxic algae from red tides may be playing a role in the bird deaths.He noted that toxic algae may have also contributed to the deaths of some of the numerous whales that have been found dead along the East Coast and in the Gulf of Saint Lawrence this year.Among those trying to find an answer is Julie Ellis, director of the Seabird Ecological Assessment Network at the Tufts University Veterinary Medical Center, which uses volunteers throughout the Northeast to regularly walk beaches to collect dead birds for study. She is reaching out to a number of animal diagnosticians throughout the region in hopes that together they can come up with a consensus of what is causing the shearwater deaths. She hopes they will have an answer next month.