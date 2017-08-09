© AP Photo/ Vahid Salemi

Iran's Ghadir investment company, Russia's Zarubezhneft oil and gas intermediary and Turkey's Unit International have signed an agreement on joint investments in oil and gas fields' development projects, following a meeting in Moscow, Iranian media reported Tuesday.According to Shana News Agency,Each company will allocate equal investment shares in the jointly financed projects, with Iran's Ghadir Exploration and Production Company in charge of leading the consortium. Zarubezhneft, Ghadir and Unit International also agreed on joining technical and economic efforts, the news outlet reported.In July 2016, Zarubezhneft signed an agreement with the National Iranian Oil Company, according to which the Russian intermediary has to inspect West Paydar and Aban oil fields in western Iran and report on the possible ways to increase the recovery rate of the facilities.