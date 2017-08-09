© Dona Bozzi / Shutterstock

The defectors

"At first we didn't know about it. But then the Israelis offered to open a gate for us at the Israeli fence for Khan Arnabah. Majed confronted the FSA guys who were working with the Israeli officers in Beir Ajam and he immediately told them that we won't deal with anyone cooperating with the Israelis. The rebel groups tried to assassinate him at this time. We didn't have any other choice, so we decided to come back to Khan Arnabah and contacted the reconciliation committee there."

Majed's main argument was that they were duped, that this wasn't a real revolution and that foreign hands were behind the FSA, with the most unacceptable being Israel's

ISIS headquartered on Israel's border, Israeli air support for Al Qaeda

The black flag behind the green flag