McCain and Feinstein respond to Trump's "fire and fury" threat with...calls for restraint
Carlos Garcia
The Blaze
Tue, 08 Aug 2017 15:52 UTC
fiery warning to North Korea that many interpreted as a threat of nuclear strike. Senators from both sides of the aisle were not enthused with the statement.
Sens. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) and John McCain (R-Ariz.) released statements saying Trump's threat was counter-productive to progress.
"Isolating the North Koreans has not halted their pursuit of nuclear weapons." Feinstein said. "And President Trump is not helping the situation with his bombastic comments. There is no question that North Korea is seeking to add a nuclear warhead to an ICBM capable of reaching the United States.
"What this tells me is that our policy of isolating North Korea has not worked," she said. "The United States must quickly engage North Korea in a high-level dialogue without any preconditions. Hopefully, Secretary [Rex] Tillerson is already discussing the possibility of reopening talks with our Asian partners during his current trip."
"In my view, diplomacy is the only sound path forward," she concluded.
Sen. McCain spoke to KTAR radio Tuesday about the comments from the president.
"I take exception to the president's comments because you gotta be able to do what you say you're gonna do," he said. "I don't think that's a way you attack an issue and a challenge like this.
"I don't know what he's saying and I've long ago given up trying to interpret what he says. It's not terrible but it's kind of the classic Trump in that he overstates things."
McCain indicated that escalating the rhetoric only put South Korea in more danger.
"They have 1,000 rockets aimed at Seoul that could set that city on fire," he said.
North Korea responded to the threat from Trump by saying that they were looking at a pre-emptive strike at the U.S. territory of Guam if the U.S. showed any signs of provocation.
Comment: That's one way to get your opponents to be reasonable: be so over the top that they call for you to actually do the right thing. Then, when you do the right thing, they can't complain because you're only agreeing with them. It might work for North Korea, but such a gambit is unlikely to work with Russia. Morons like Feinstein and McCain would probably cheer on calls for a nuclear war with a country that actually COULD destroy the U.S. if seriously provoked.
Shillary Clinton, in contrast, thought Trump was being too easy on North Korea a year ago. Maybe she's happy now, too? (Sidebar: just imagine if this "woman" was in the White House!)
Democratic presidential front-runner Hillary Clinton will slam Republican Donald Trump for being too friendly with North Korea and too harsh on European allies during a foreign policy speech in California on Thursday, designed to paint the billionaire businessman as unfit for the White House.Tillerson, at least, seems to be trying to calm the storm regarding North Korea. See also:
Reader Comments
Yeah, there are a lot of idiots like McCain that we can be thankful that they are not in the White House, especially Killary Clinton, because I'm sure we would at war with Russia by now had she weaseled her way into WH. I think Trump pulled a fast one on a few of the lame brains war mongering swampy suck-ups.
