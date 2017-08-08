Without consultation with Italy - the main destination for African migrants - Mr Macron announced he would open refugee camps in migrant hotspots in Africa to try and allocate genuine refugees before they make the deadly journey across the Mediterranean.
Comment: Given the circumstances, a sensible option.
He wanted to set up clean and safe camps abroad to end the burden on the EU as thousands arrive every week.
However, undermining Italy infuriated Rome after leaders spent months trying to arrange help and migrant sharing with other EU nations.
Now, the pioneering promise has been slapped down in Paris.
Comment: It was also slapped down by Brussels, but supported by Hungary and Austria.
French Interior Minister Gérard Collomb said such plans are extremely far off.
He said: "That type of initiative cannot be currently considered in Libya, due to the country's situation."
Comment: Well then, fix it!
Actually, Macron mediated between the two main factions in Libya just two days prior to the announcement of this migrant plan, which may lead to a fruitful peace in the war-torn country.
The minister said France will step up in the fight against migration through illegal channels.
Mr Collomb said instead the government would try to "reconcile efficiency with generosity" in dealing with asylum requests.
He wants to deal with immigration in a controlled way - taking more in, but slowly.
In 2018 a further 3,500 accommodation places will open for migrants and 4,000 in 2019.
However, Mr Collomb said the process should be managed and not as manic as it has been - despite the number of African migrants living on the streets of Paris.
Immigration laws are under review in France as Mr Collomb said those fleeing "war and persecution" are welcome in France, but it was time to shut down economic migration.
Comment: And how do you propose to do that without dealing with the problems at their source?
Under new plans France will process asylum requests in six months and will actively fight "illegal" immigration.
Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said it was time to look at what is going on at home.
He said: "Our current standards are not as high as what they should be in France."
Mr Collomb said there is a renewed pledge to cooperate with foreign governments to crack down on traffickers, although left out finer details.
