With the European "Heat wave" running for the last two weeks, I compared temperatures from 2003, 2006, 2007 and this latest bout of heat. The findings are in line with previous heat during the summer months stretching back to the 1950's. The media is making this to be the hottest ever in Europe, when in fact it is not. plus the media conveniently leaves out the cooler than normal temperatures all along the boundary edges of the heat in central Europe, and not even discussing the below normal temperatures in North Africa. The IPCC machine is steaming ahead full bore.