At least eight people were killed and several others injured as fresh rains and floods wreaked havoc in Gilgit-Baltistan yesterday.According to Gilgit-Baltistan Disaster Management Authority, five people including 4 students were killed and others injured in rain-related incidents in Sadpara, the tribal area of Skardu.According to local people and police, the flood hit Goner area of Diamer district in which three people including a woman were killed and several others injured.According to administration, a bridge connecting Gojal with Chapurson was washed away by floodwater due to which the Chapurson's link was disconnected from other areas of the district Hunza.The water level in Indus River was increasing gradually and the Gilgit-Baltistan Disaster Management Authority imposed Section 144 in all 10 districts to stop people from going near the river and movement in the valleys.According to Commoner Diamer Dildar Malik, emergency was declared at the District Headquarters Hospital Chilas and the movement of tourists was stopped in the Babusar Valley."The district administration imposed Section 144 for one month for the protection of the people," said Commissioner Dildar Malik.