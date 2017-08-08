Earth Changes
Torrential rains, floods kill 8 in Pakistan
The Nation (Pakistan)
Sun, 06 Aug 2017 11:26 UTC
According to Gilgit-Baltistan Disaster Management Authority, five people including 4 students were killed and others injured in rain-related incidents in Sadpara, the tribal area of Skardu.
The floodwaters also washed away a bridge and 4 hotels in Sadpara area.
Five roads of the valley including Dusi Road were washed away by floods creating hardships for hundreds of the tourists in the valley.
According to local people and police, the flood hit Goner area of Diamer district in which three people including a woman were killed and several others injured. Flood torrents damaged many link roads, bridges and cultivated land.
According to administration, a bridge connecting Gojal with Chapurson was washed away by floodwater due to which the Chapurson's link was disconnected from other areas of the district Hunza.
The water level in Indus River was increasing gradually and the Gilgit-Baltistan Disaster Management Authority imposed Section 144 in all 10 districts to stop people from going near the river and movement in the valleys.
According to Commoner Diamer Dildar Malik, emergency was declared at the District Headquarters Hospital Chilas and the movement of tourists was stopped in the Babusar Valley.
"The district administration imposed Section 144 for one month for the protection of the people," said Commissioner Dildar Malik.
See Also:
Reader Comments
( No Comments )
Latest News
- Torrential rains, floods kill 8 in Pakistan
- Conservative profs are being 'blown off' by supposed academic freedom advocates
- 'Breakthrough' penny-sized nanochip pad stimulates healing in injuries and stroke damage in mice trials
- Flashback: What happens when doctors only take cash
- U.S. considers beginning airstrikes against ISIS in Philippines
- US foreign military bases: Global aggression masquerading as defense
- Guevedoces: Children thought to be female turn into boys at puberty due to rare genetic disorder
- Get your sick bag ready! Rebranded Hillary Clinton sets her sights on the pulpit
- Duterte signs new law providing free education for Filipino university students
- Flesh-eating 'sea fleas' savage Australian teen's legs in bloody feeding frenzy
- EU commission warns pesticide contaminated eggs from Dutch farms may have entered four more countries
- 'I'm your humble friend': Duterte meeting with Tillerson makes U-turn on US
- True Pundit sources: FBI leaked Lynch's flight plan to set up Clinton's tarmac ambush
- Russia's Trade Envoy: US loses over $2bn annually to Russia's embargo on Western food imports
- Best of the Web: Dep. AG Rosenstein: Grand jury subpoenas normal, no pending Russiagate indictments, no fishing expeditions
- Russian Deputy FM: Europe not an independent player in relations with Moscow
- China gets its way on North Korea despite resistance from Washington
- Shaky anti-government faction in Venezuela trying to stake claim at power
- Auroras may explain an anomaly in Earth's ionosphere
- New study says women have more active brains than men
- 'Breakthrough' penny-sized nanochip pad stimulates healing in injuries and stroke damage in mice trials
- U.S. considers beginning airstrikes against ISIS in Philippines
- US foreign military bases: Global aggression masquerading as defense
- Get your sick bag ready! Rebranded Hillary Clinton sets her sights on the pulpit
- Duterte signs new law providing free education for Filipino university students
- 'I'm your humble friend': Duterte meeting with Tillerson makes U-turn on US
- True Pundit sources: FBI leaked Lynch's flight plan to set up Clinton's tarmac ambush
- Best of the Web: Dep. AG Rosenstein: Grand jury subpoenas normal, no pending Russiagate indictments, no fishing expeditions
- Russian Deputy FM: Europe not an independent player in relations with Moscow
- China gets its way on North Korea despite resistance from Washington
- Shaky anti-government faction in Venezuela trying to stake claim at power
- Double standards: US meddles across Southeast Asia while accusing others of meddling at home
- Former Navy Seal warns the US may witness a "gruesome massacre" if Trump removed from office
- Moronic Russian Liberal Democrats urge transition to bipartisan political system
- Zionism is worse than apartheid
- Is Trump another Nixon?
- Kislyak: America is an 'unhealthy society', its behavior 'shameful' in thinking he was a spy
- 'Significant accomplishment': US starts building major naval facility in southern Ukraine
- Israel has turned President Abbas into a prisoner in Ramallah
- Israel's Netanyahu exudes calm in face of charges
- Conservative profs are being 'blown off' by supposed academic freedom advocates
- Guevedoces: Children thought to be female turn into boys at puberty due to rare genetic disorder
- Russia's Trade Envoy: US loses over $2bn annually to Russia's embargo on Western food imports
- The NYT's grim depiction of Russian life is misleading
- When crooked govts collapse they rob the people - Chicago's Cook County imposes 'sweetened beverage' tax
- Payment in gold bullion banned under new UK law to combat tax evasion
- Trans rights campaigner defends BBC show on gender neutrality, while many criticize its potentially harmful effects on children
- Watch first broadcast from Trump Tower of 'Real News' by reporter who quit CNN (VIDEO)
- Seriously? L'Oreal executive thinks male make-up counters could hit stores within five years
- French jihadist de-radicalization center costing millions labeled a 'fiasco' by locals after being shut down
- Majority Americans support attacking N. Korea if it strikes South but are against preemptive attack
- Director of CAGE Dr Adnan Siddiqui: 'Toxic' Prevent strategy fueling radicalization in Britain
- Shocking video of Russian freestyle wrestler Yuri Vlasko's murder appears online
- 'Shocking' experience: Utah mayor goes undercover for three days as homeless man
- First time for everything: Israel revokes Arab-Israeli terrorist's citizenship
- British jihadists in Syria trained by secretive ISIS unit to launch UK suicide attacks
- How ISIS uses middlemen to smuggle antiquities to the West for profit
- Brit think tank concludes smoking is good for the economy
- Support for policy of income redistribution shaped by compassion, self-interest, envy
- Syria's safe zones: 1,500 people daily pass through checkpoint in Daraa Province
- Newly unearthed memo reveals CIA infiltration of the media
- Discovery of 2,500 year old honeycombs in northern Italy suggests Etruscans were expert beekeepers
- Carbon 14 dating and settled science
- The Bush Family - Destroying America for over 30 years
- Humans had farms 30,000 years earlier than previously thought
- Greeks' main genetic ancestry from the Minoans and Mycenaeans
- An old ruse: Psychopathic leaders have advocated false flag terrorism for over 2,000 years
- Hereditary trait or head-binding? Archeologist seeks answers on strange skull found at Scotland's Achavanich Beaker burial site
- Rare conjoined bat twins discovered in Brazil
- Princess Diana's former private secretary berates Royal Family for disrespectful treatment towards Diana
- JFK docs revelation: Dallas mayor during assassination was CIA asset
- 1,000-year-old Pictish fort unearthed in Scotland
- French archaeologists unearth 'Little Pompeii' dating back to 1st century
- Boy literally stumbles upon rare 1.2 million-year-old fossilized skull
- Tapes reveal that Princess Diana feared bodyguard she was 'deeply in love with' was "bumped off," Prince Charles insisted on having a mistress
- Ancient DNA sets the record straight on the Canaanites
- Airbrushed from MSM history: Five forgotten US-led 'regime changes'
- Sniveling Piers Morgan defames Princess Diana
- Columbia University and the assassination of Patrice Lumumba revisited
- Israelis confess to Deir Yassin massacre: "I stood them against the wall and blasted them"
- Auroras may explain an anomaly in Earth's ionosphere
- Miniature lab-grown brains made from stem cells could one day halt damage caused by Alzheimer's
- What you need to know about online security
- Weird things that happen during a total solar eclipse
- A new theory in the ball lightning mystery
- Five years on Mars: NASA releases time lapse of Curiosity driving
- Giant tank of a dinosaur discovered in Canada
- Moscow wins top international prize for futuristic bridge
- Keck telescope twilight observations reveal huge storm on Neptune
- As we approach solar minimum, cosmic ray flux continues upward trend
- New Neptune storm appears in a bizarre location
- New images from Alaska's seafloor suggest high tsunami danger
- Flashback: Russian and South Korean scientists reach initial stage in joint project to clone extinct woolly mammoth
- Corrupt science: Chinese government finds hundreds of researchers guilty of engaging in peer-review fraud scam
- Facebook updates its technology to better flag 'fake news' for it's readers
- 'Glowing' water in exoplanet's atmosphere discovered by NASA's Hubble telescope
- Geneticist warns 'superior designer babies' born into the upper class could be just years away after DNA breakthrough
- Earth Overshoot Day: Environmental groups say we have consumed more natural resources than the planet can produce
- Scientists reconstruct world's first flower
- Action-at-a-distance: Scientists surprised by discovery of planet-induced stellar pulsations
- Torrential rains, floods kill 8 in Pakistan
- Flesh-eating 'sea fleas' savage Australian teen's legs in bloody feeding frenzy
- Mysterious hybrid strain of anthrax is killing chimps & spreading to other species in the African Rainforest
- New satellite images show Antarctica's 1 trillion ton iceberg in stunning detail
- As Aussie Bureau of Meteorology orders end to data tampering, temperature readings plunge
- Ussuriysk goes under water after torrential rains in Russia's Far East
- Symbolism? Lobster fishermen rescue one-eyed bald eagle from the ocean near Schoodic Island, Maine
- Infant dies following attack by family dog in Bangor, Maine
- New South Wales and Victoria rocked by 2 rare thundersnow storms in Australia
- Lightning caused 19 fires in 24 hours across Manitoba
- Heavy rainfall causes severe flooding in much of New Orleans; 5 inches of rain in 3 hours
- Shallow 5.8 magnitude earthquake in Indian Ocean
- EF2 tornado that ripped through Tulsa, Oklahoma injuring 30 was unusual in 2 ways
- Larger hail damaging aircraft with increased emergency landings worldwide
- Circumhorizontal arc seen over Nashville, Tennessee
- It's August and there was snow over Monarch Pass, Colorado
- Did you see this over Detroit? Meteorologist explains halo around the sun
- Ice, fire and funnel clouds: Severe weather pounds Edmonton, Alberta
- Marauding monkeys attacking residents of Boyolali, Indonesia
- Earthquakes in strange places: Shallow magnitute 5.1 shakes the second largest meteorite crater in the world in Western Australia
- Meteor fireball lights up the skies over western Washington State
- Meteor fireball fragments over southern France
- Orange meteor fireball shocks skywatchers in New South Wales
- Meteorite crashes into field in Rajasthan, India
- Meteor fireball explodes over Cabo Rojo, Puerto Rico
- Meteor lights up night sky over Canadian province of British Columbia
- Dashcam captures meteor fireball flying over Ekaterinburg, Russia
- And another: 'Amazing' meteor fireball recorded over Cordoba, Spain
- Stunning meteor fireball seen over Madrid, Spain
- Meteor fireball flies over Andalusia, Spain
- Slow meteor fireball recorded over Mediterranean Sea
- Astronomers detect space rock 3 days after it passes close to Earth
- New Comet: C/2017 O1
- Meteor fireball observed over São Paulo, Brazil
- 'Long slow' meteor fireball seen over Hawley, Texas
- Meteor rattles windows and scares residents in Campinas, Brazil
- Loud boom over North Carolina caused by meteor fireball
- Meteor fireball explodes over South Australia (VIDEOS)
- Glowing meteor fireball flies over the Mediterranean Sea
- Possible fast moving meteor fireball sighted over South Australia
- Flashback: What happens when doctors only take cash
- EU commission warns pesticide contaminated eggs from Dutch farms may have entered four more countries
- "Poison Papers": Newly uncovered documents prove EPA colluded with industry to conceal toxicity of widely used chemicals
- Gut microbes can use flavonoids to prevent severe flu
- Rolling Stones guitarist Ronnie Wood, a smoker for 50 years, quits then gets lung cancer
- World's most evil company - Monsanto rocked by new court documents
- Polio wasn't vanquished, it was redefined
- You may not need that long course of antibiotics after all
- The failing New York Times - fake news about Iodine
- 'Atkins on steroids': One woman's experience with the ketogenic diet
- More bone broth benefits
- CDC says: 'Don't worry about new Alabama mad cow' - the facts suggest otherwise
- Sugar & depression: Scientists just found another worrying link
- Harvard Study: Big Pharma, US Government behind opioid epidemic
- Simple fix for vertigo
- Vegetarians twice as likely to suffer from depression as meat eaters
- Cleveland Clinic Dr. shamelessly promotes statin drugs calling side effects 'imagined'
- 'I eat healthy fats all day long' - Halle Berry explains why she adopted ketogenic diet
- Gut bacteria influences emotions, says neuroscience
- Research reveals the previously unknown mechanism behind acupuncture's pain relieving properties
- New study says women have more active brains than men
- iGen life: Have smartphones destroyed a generation?
- Neuroplasticity: The behavioral power to change your brain
- The most important question: What do you really want out of life?
- PTSD and trauma: When mindfulness isn't the best approach
- Expand your set of mental models: How to train your brain to think in new ways
- The face-name effect: Do you look like your name?
- 'You spot it, you got it': I am the reason my husband infuriates me
- Why adversity is often the instrument of growth
- Researchers crack the "smile code", identifying 3 distinct varieties of smile: Affiliation, dominance and reward
- A child's truth in a country of lies
- Need to relieve stress or regulate emotions? Try talking to yourself in the third-person
- Study suggests psychopaths learn to lie better, faster than non-psychopaths
- Sixteen difficult to learn life skills that will pay off forever
- If you don't rest you get stressed
- Cognitive cross-training and exercise enhance learning
- Gabor Maté: The addict in all of us
- Provable science: Money really can buy happiness
- Jordan Peterson: 'Postmodernism is destructive, and its origins are Marxist' (VIDEO)
- What exactly divides Catholics and Orthodox? (Hint: not much)
- Can cats and dogs see spirits?
- When exorcists need help they call Dr. Richard Gallagher
- East Field farming wife recalls crop circles appearing in Wiltshire in the 1940s and 50s
- Global animal mutilations still defies explanation
- 'Fidget spinner' crop circle appears in West Sussex
- Residents shaken after reporting chupacabra sightings in mountains of Riverside County, California
- NASA live feed allegedly captures footage of 'mother ship' near International Space Station (VIDEOS)
- Paranormal journalist claims to have "scientific evidence" that aliens lived alongside humans on Earth
- Mummified bodies in Peruvian desert stirs debate
- Sleep paralysis and waking up in the middle of the night being unable to move
- 'The Lowe Files': Actor says he feared death during bigfoot-like encounter
- NASA poised to announce discovery of aliens, says Anonymous
- Possible UFO seen over New York suburb
- David Paulides releases 'Missing 411' documentary
- Mysterious disappearances of UFO researchers
- Giant crop circles appear overnight in French field
- 'Missing 411' documentary explores disappearance of Idaho toddler, other children
- Bristol, UK couple film mysterious lights flashing above their home
- Robert Bigelow says he is 'absolutely convinced' aliens are currently living on Earth
- Nottingham, UK residents woken by strange 'whooshing' noise
- Save the universe from alien infection! NASA seeks Planetary Protection Officer
- Leaked photos link Corbyn to known international terrorist
- Put a lid on it! Curious cockatoo shuts cheeky cat inside basket after she takes a swipe at her
- Fifty Shades of Cray? Twitterverse suggests more appropriate titles for Hillary's new memoir
- This is for Boaty: Swedish railway company accepts public vote to name new train 'Trainy McTrainface'
- 'Robot drowned': Twitter baffled by robot 'suicide' (PHOTOS)
- Golden retriever rescues drowning fawn off Long Island beach
- New NATO flag to better capture its diverse values?
- Owners shocked when family dog gives birth to mint green puppy
- Captured ISIS' fleet of high-tech Ukrainian tanks now on display in Mosul
- Melania Trump outs herself as a Russian secret agent
- 'OMG' - Child portion fish & chips coming your way due to climate change!
- Climate change obsession syndrome - Earth could face attack of flying pigs!
- Aliens influencing global politics? Massive crop circle of Putin appears in Italian field (VIDEO)
- Only MP's and Royal family need pay rise, says Chancellor
- Tim Allen's take on Political Correctness
- TSA workers find gaint lobster in packed luggage -- Twitter users are not amused
- 'Out of town passenger' spotted in speeding car
- Always read the label! New Zealand parents mistakenly feed their kids Scooby Snacks
- I was offended! Comedian Steve Hughes on the absurdity of political correctness
Quote of the Day
A nation that is afraid to let its people judge the truth and falsehood in an open market is a nation that is afraid of its people.
- John F. Kennedy
Recent Comments
You can grab anyone in Washington, investigate them, charge them with a crime and prosecute. They are all criminals in some form or fashion. Also,...
Dont forget here that the Philippines is a classic example of how the ruling elite (a few extremely wealthy families of Spanish origin) control...
The Illness Industry: Proudly making money for investors for over a century, by making food and chemical practices almost useless!
It's probably some form of mad cow disease. Have you ever heard the saying "you don't want to know what's in hotdogs.". There's so much crap in...
Torrential rains, floods kill 8 in PakistanAt least eight people were killed and several others injured as fresh rains and floods wreaked havoc in Gilgit-Baltistan yesterday. According to Gilgit-Baltistan Disaster Management Authority,...