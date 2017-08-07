© Sputnik/ Eugene Odinokov

The US economy has lost approximately $2.25 billion since Russia imposed an embargo on the import of Western products three years ago and the deficit may reach up to $2.2 billion annually, Russia's Trade Envoy Alexander Stadnik told Sputnik on Monday.On August 6, 2014, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed an order imposing an embargo on food and agricultural supplies from the United States, Australia and European Union countries in response to Western sanctions against Russia. The list of banned foods includes poultry, fish, beef, fruit, vegetables and milk.Stadnik said the embargo was a forced yet a necessary response the Western sanctions against Russian businesses, adding that the anti-Russia measures ultimately harmed US companies as well.The sanctions helped boost Russia's small farming and agriculture, allowing the country to maintain reasonable prices for essential products, Stadink noted.In 2014, relations between Russia and the West deteriorated over Moscow's alleged involvement in the Ukraine crisis and Crimea's reunification with Russia. The United States, European Union and some of their allies imposed several rounds of sanctions on Russia's energy, banking, defense and other sectors as well as on officials.On August 2, US President Donald Trump signed into law a bill that was overwhelmingly passed in Congress to tighten the sanctions against Russia, North Korea and Iran. The law prevents the US president from removing the sanctions on Russia without congressional approval. Trump characterized the legislation as being significantly flawed.