After reading about it a little bit, it makes sense scientifically in a separate way from spiritually. It's simple really: the scientific explanation is that cats and dogs can see UV light and a few other rays, which human retinas don't have the ability to see.
It was previously believed that all mammals had similar eyes to humans, incapable of seeing UV rays, but scientific evidence suggests many mammals can.
A study conducted a few years ago by biologists at City University London, UK provided evidence for this differential in sight between species.
According to Pet MD:
"Have you ever felt that your cat or dog can see something you don't? Well, you may be right, according to a new study. Cats, dogs, and other mammals are thought to see in ultraviolet light, which opens up a whole different world than the one we see, the study explains.However, I believe there is something more to this phenomena that delves into the metaphysical realm.
UV light is the wave length beyond the visible light from red to violet that humans can see. Humans have a lens that blocks UV from reaching the retina. It was previously thought that most mammals have lenses similar to humans.
Scientists studied the lenses of dead mammals, including cats, dogs, monkeys, pandas, hedgehogs, and ferrets. By researching how much light passes through the lens to reach the retina, they concluded that some mammals previously thought not to be able to see UV actually can."
My little sister and I have had experiences where our cats see things that aren't there. They bat at the air with their paws, meow, hiss, and make strange noises at things that we can't see.
The most profound time it occurred was right after my grandfather passed. Our cat named Double Stuff was batting at the air, meowing very strangely, and chasing something around the room, trying to jump at it in the air, looking at this thing on the ceiling.
It was almost as if some spirit or entity was floating around on the ceiling and only the cat could see it.
There was no different UV light in my room when the cat did this: so why would the cat only at that time try to chase some invisible things?
Then a few weeks ago, my sister experienced seeing "shadow people," a phenomena commonly reported by people who suffer from sleep paralysis.
As she saw these shadow entities around the house at night (given that it wasn't an illusion), the cat started acting strange and scared. It meowed, hissed, did the same things it did before but in a scared way, not bewildered and interested.
Do you feel like some other entities exist around us, just as ultraviolet rays exist around us that we can't perceive, and only certain animals are, perhaps even only sometimes, aware of them? I certainly do from my experience.
