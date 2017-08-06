© Kim Fahey



Snow in August?! Spotted on Monarch Pass today! #9wx (Photo: Kim Fahey) pic.twitter.com/fLKsbytn9z—



9NEWS Denver (@9NEWS) August 4, 2017

If you're reading this, you're likely from Colorado - so you know that when it comes to weather, our beautiful state has quite a few tricks up its sleeve.Case in point? These photos of Monarch Pass. Yup - it's kinda snowy up there! And the pics are from Aug. 3. That's in the summer.Brad Shilling lives in Gunnison and took the photos en route to the seasonal state swim championship in Lamar. When they got to the top of the pass, Shilling says rain turned into freezing hail, and then pea-sized hail.Other cars started to fishtail and lose control in what he described as "slush-snow-rain."We were not surprised at the weather event because as locals, we understand that Monarch Pass has a private, unique weather system," Shilling said in an email to 9NEWS. "As a mountain family, we are excited to be in any inclement weather - especially snow in the winter."