Join us on Behind the Headlines, 12-2pm EST (4-6pm UTC, 6-8pm CET), for our discussion of the week's news and assorted topics.
Oh, and we'll also be talking about the weather - terrestrial and cosmic.
Running Time: 02:04:36
Download: OGG, MP3
Our society is run by insane people for insane objectives. I think we're being run by maniacs for maniacal ends and I think I'm liable to be put away as insane for expressing that. That's what's insane about it.
Looks like Gaby's not talking to me. Very symbolic.
Please dont take my mercedes benz
Wow.Graeme!! I enjoyed! I ll be back... putting up fences for 2000 teenage duck n goosies to roam <3
What was very symbolic, Gaby?
Reader comments do not necessarily reflect the views of the volunteers, editors, and directors of SOTT.net or the Quantum Future Group.
Remember, we need your help to collect information on what is going on in your part of the world! Send your article suggestions to:
Some icons appearing on this site were created by: Afterglow, Aha-Soft, AntialiasFactory, artdesigner.lv, Artura, DailyOverview, Dellustrations, Everaldo, GraphicsFuel, IconDrawer, IconFactory, Iconka, IconShock, Icons-Land, i-love-icons, KDE-look.org, Klukeart, Mayosoft, mugenb16, NicolasMollet, PetshopBoxStudio, VisualPharm, VistaICO, wbeiruti, WebIconset, YellowIcon
Original content © 2002-2017 by Sott.net/Signs of the Times. See: FAIR USE NOTICE
Behind the Headlines: Cosmic Weather Report: Trump Storms, Venezuela Cracks, Society CrumblesRussiagate has entered Phase 3,691, with leaks suggesting Mueller's FBI probe is targeting Trump for the ultimate takedown. Is it true? Venezuela had its controversial constituent assembly...