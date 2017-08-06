© Infowars

Listen live, chat, and call in to future shows on the SOTT Radio Network!

Russiagate has entered Phase 3,691, with leaks suggesting Mueller's FBI probe is targeting Trump for the ultimate takedown. Is it true? Venezuela had its controversial constituent assembly election amid accusations of fraud. Should America come to the rescue or mind its own business? For the first time, an incoming Harvard class has a majority of minorities. Equality of outcome, or the new racism?Join us on Behind the Headlines, 12-2pm EST (4-6pm UTC, 6-8pm CET), for our discussion of the week's news and assorted topics.Oh, and we'll also be talking about the weather - terrestrial and cosmic.02:04:36