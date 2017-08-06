There are days when nature simply isn't messing around.A video has found its way into the collective consciousness of the internet showing a Croisières de France cruise liner being violently struck by lightning and then bursting into flames followed by a billow of thick black smoke.The video—taken from another cruise ship, the MSC Precioza—is equal parts terrifying and enjoyable to watch numerous times. The fact that it stayedafter it was filmed is maybe the most amazing part.It's important to note that the ship was docked. No one was hurt. Things were taken care of immediately, and the ship didn't appear to sustain any lasting damage. The only thing that may have broken was the internet when this video started making the rounds.