A 19-year-old zookeeper has died after being attacked by a bear at a wildlife park in northern Sweden."First and foremost I want to say that this is a difficult day. I'm thinking about my colleague and his family a lot. It started out as a normal day, a family had booked the activity and normal routines were followed. I'll leave it to the police to work out what went wrong," the park's head Sven Brunberg said at a press conference on Friday.When the 19-year-old did not answer his radio his colleagues became concerned and travelled to his location. One of them then shot the young brown bear according to Brunberg:"In those situations we have two people who have access to weapons in order to kill animals".The park has been closed for the rest of the day and police have launched a preliminary investigation into causing another person's death through breach of workplace safety laws.Orsa Rovdjurspark describes itself as "Europe's largest predator park" and has bears, tigers, leopards and wolverines among its animals.The former director of the zoo was convicted of manslaughter in December 2016 following a lengthy investigation.