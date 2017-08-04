Residents are gripped with fear over what is believed to be a sinkhole in San Mateo, Rizal.According to Marisol Abdurahman's report on "24 Oras", a portion of the road in Sta. Barbara Villas collapsed early Wednesday morning after a heavy rain.Jun Bryan, a resident in the area since 1999, said people would have trouble sleeping because of the incident.The report said the road had started to collapse in September 2016.Unfortunately, it was not repaired by the local government.Meanwhile, the heavy downpour in the province also resulted in waist-deep floods in Barangay Sta. Ana in Taytay.Other flooded towns in Rizal include Binangonan, Cainta, Morong and Antipolo.Some areas in Cavite, Bulacan and Metro Manila also experienced the heavy rain.