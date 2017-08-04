© VNA



Flash floods have killed seven people and left 27 others missing in northern Vietnam.Disaster official Luong Tuan Anh said on Thursday that two people died and 13 were missing in the worst-hit province of Yen Bai.The other casualties were reported in the neighbouring provinces of Son La and Lai Chau.Heavy rain has also caused widespread flooding in nearby Thailand, where at least 23 people have been killed in the country's north and east.