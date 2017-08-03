Earth Changes
Photographer captures stunning shelf cloud over Lošinj Island, Croatia
Croatia Week
Tue, 25 Jul 2017 06:21 UTC
Local photographer Sandro Puncet captured a powerful shelf cloud hovering over the island of Lošinj yesterday and it has soon gone viral.
A shelf cloud is a low, horizontal, wedge-shaped arcus cloud which is attached to the base of the parent cloud and is usually a thunderstorm which was the case over Losinj on Monday.
Reader Comments
Latest News
- 12% of Montana is in exceptional drought - a once-in-a-century event, says NOAA scientist
- Photographer captures stunning shelf cloud over Lošinj Island, Croatia
- Chinese leverage will be instrumental in killing the petro-dollar
- Flashback: Is George Soros working with the Deep State in a plot to topple Trump?
- US bans American travel to N. Korea after Sep 1 and orders passport holders to leave
- DHS waives environmental laws to expedite border wall construction
- Trump signs Russian sanctions law, but expect a Supreme Court challenge in future
- Save the universe from alien infection! NASA seeks Planetary Protection Officer
- Watchdog group wants investigation into Wasserman Schultz over arrested IT staffer Imran Awan
- A thirty year history of 'Russian aggression'
- Russian politicians criticize Moldova over deputy PM entry ban
- Duterte slams that "son of a b**ch*" Kim Jong-un as a 'chubby-faced fool playing with dangerous toys'
- Matt Drudge nails it: John McCain is face of 'corruption'
- Trump endorses merit based RAISE Act immigration reform
- Philippines: Catholic priest caught bringing a 13 y.o. girl to a motel for sex
- Another UN warning but nothing changes: Yemen war pushes country 'towards the edge of a cliff'
- Gold nano-rods: A major breakthrough in cryogenic freezing
- Euphoria: Dow Jones breaks 22,000 for first time ever
- Was it 'insane' of Trump to hire Scaramucci or is he 'Machiavellian genius'? Analysts weigh in
- 'You spot it, you got it': I am the reason my husband infuriates me
- Chinese leverage will be instrumental in killing the petro-dollar
- Flashback: Is George Soros working with the Deep State in a plot to topple Trump?
- US bans American travel to N. Korea after Sep 1 and orders passport holders to leave
- DHS waives environmental laws to expedite border wall construction
- Trump signs Russian sanctions law, but expect a Supreme Court challenge in future
- Watchdog group wants investigation into Wasserman Schultz over arrested IT staffer Imran Awan
- A thirty year history of 'Russian aggression'
- Russian politicians criticize Moldova over deputy PM entry ban
- Duterte slams that "son of a b**ch*" Kim Jong-un as a 'chubby-faced fool playing with dangerous toys'
- Matt Drudge nails it: John McCain is face of 'corruption'
- Trump endorses merit based RAISE Act immigration reform
- Euphoria: Dow Jones breaks 22,000 for first time ever
- Was it 'insane' of Trump to hire Scaramucci or is he 'Machiavellian genius'? Analysts weigh in
- Kiev fuming over simplified Russian citizenship for Ukrainians working in Russia calling it 'discriminatory'
- Killary's 'Russia-hacking' ruse to save her campaign
- 'Should be alarmed' over N. Korea: Ex-Canadian defense chief 'regrets' not joining US missile program
- Russian envoy to UN: Moscow 'won't bend or break' over US sanctions
- Qatar to purchase 7 Italian navy ships in $6bn defense deal despite Gulf crisis
- Trump wants US access to Britain's food market, and Scotland to forget independence so as not to lose golf tournament
- Indiegogo bans journalists working in Donbass after BBC smear article
- Philippines: Catholic priest caught bringing a 13 y.o. girl to a motel for sex
- Another UN warning but nothing changes: Yemen war pushes country 'towards the edge of a cliff'
- Israeli lobby at work: Jodi Rudoren says Palestinians experience 'apartheid' - but not in NYT
- Machete-wielding man leads UK police on harrowing chase
- Police State America: Man given a $250 fine for improperly cleaning a river
- Welcoming 'diversity' when it conforms to liberal ideology: Conservative Florida university students told they aren't welcome
- Jordan Peterson temporarily banned by Google and YouTube, no justification given
- Overdose deaths surge in Britain: Majority from dangerous mix of opioid fentanyl and heroin
- Miner to auction rare collection of diamonds including Russia's purest and most expensive diamond
- Puerto Rico: Medical marijuana to offset its fiscal crisis
- Jewish summer camp criticized for hosting kids with Palestinian flag
- Poll: Trump approval rating at new low of 39%
- Four teenage girls raped at Swedish concert, many others sexually abused
- US-supported Syrian militants who were promised money to fight surrender to pro-government forces
- Upon release from prison, drug-using Chicago inmates given supply of medication to prevent opioid overdose and death
- A third of Britons want Tony Blair tried over illegal invasion of Iraq
- Ukrainian hero pilot turns out 'too pro-Russian' for Kiev nationalists
- US Air Force buying leftover Russian 747 jets for President's new ride
- US pilot who shot down Syrian fighter jet breaks silence over incident
- Judge rules former US diplomat owes enslaved, sexually abused housekeeper $3mn
- JFK docs revelation: Dallas mayor during assassination was CIA asset
- 1,000-year-old Pictish fort unearthed in Scotland
- French archaeologists unearth 'Little Pompeii' dating back to 1st century
- Boy literally stumbles upon rare 1.2 million-year-old fossilized skull
- Tapes reveal that Princess Diana feared bodyguard she was 'deeply in love with' was "bumped off," Prince Charles insisted on having a mistress
- Ancient DNA sets the record straight on the Canaanites
- Airbrushed from MSM history: Five forgotten US-led 'regime changes'
- Sniveling Piers Morgan defames Princess Diana
- Columbia University and the assassination of Patrice Lumumba revisited
- Israelis confess to Deir Yassin massacre: "I stood them against the wall and blasted them"
- Research shows ancient humans had sex with non humans - 'ghost species'
- Experts flummoxed by Chinese bone carvings offer $15,000 to crack ancient code
- Newly released tranche of JFK assassination records includes testimony from KGB defector
- Remembering Princess Diana: William and Harry share their memories and regrets
- Hitler's Deputy Rudolf Hess: Documents thicken the mystery surrounding his death
- New Tomb may have been discovered; Hawass speculates wildly
- Humans may have arrived in Australia 15K years earlier than previously thought
- Truth vs Hollywood: Author claims Hitler let British troops escape Dunkirk 'to sue for peace treaty'
- Media mogul Robert Maxwell asked Thatcher govt for $20bn to save Soviet Union
- Declassified 70 years later: Files reveal Winston Churchill thwarted King Edward VIII's Nazi plot to retake British throne
- Gold nano-rods: A major breakthrough in cryogenic freezing
- Russia's largest banks embracing blockchain technology to improve speed, safety of transactions
- New study connects breakdown of hypothalamus with accelerated aging
- Satellite captures incredible images of world's largest floating solar farm in China
- Facebook shuts down experiment after AI bots talk to each other in code
- Greenhouse gas-eating bacteria discovered deep in subglacial Antarctic lake
- 'Loner' bees and autistic humans share genetic profile, says study
- Researchers develop technique to restore telomere length, reversing problems associated with aging
- Facebook shuts down AI robots after they start talking to each other in new language
- Planetary defense system: Asteroid flyby will test NASA's ability to locate space threats
- Stunning timelapse of Earth filmed from space by ISS astronaut (VIDEO)
- Cryptocurrency hype and the future of blockchain technologies
- New food-making technology? Finnish scientists have worked out how to make food from electricity
- Study shows quantum tunneling takes time
- Hackers use cheap robot to crack open leading-brand combination safe
- New study: Greater risk of stereotyping is linked to higher cognitive abilities
- How scientists are now using virtual reality technology to manipulate the mind
- Ahoy Mates! Scientific expedition to unlock secrets of 'lost continent' Zealandia
- Iran successfully tests Phoenix space rocket meant to deliver small satellites into orbit - Update: US complains
- First human embryos modified in U.S.
- 12% of Montana is in exceptional drought - a once-in-a-century event, says NOAA scientist
- Photographer captures stunning shelf cloud over Lošinj Island, Croatia
- Hail stones lash desert as freak weather hits south-east UAE
- Mount Sinabung volcano in Indonesia erupts, spewing ashes and hot smoke more than 4km high
- Worker being struck by lightning filmed at Florida International Airport
- Lightning bolt kills 2 children in Kenya
- University of Idaho professor killed by lightning strike in Swiss Alps
- Man attacked by black bear at Priest Lake, Idaho
- Girl dies following attack by pit bull terrier in Durban, South Africa
- 1-year-old child killed by dog in Hartwell, Georgia
- Woman mauled to death by bull mastiff in Perth, Western Australia
- 'Unprecedented:' Another right whale carcass found on Newfoundland shore; total now 10
- Severe thunderstorms and large hail hit France
- Animated map shows every earthquake for 15 years
- Winter type storms and temperatures happening across the world in Summer
- 'Powerful' kangaroo attacks 2 golfers at Gold Coast, Australia
- Elephants and tigers are killing one person per day across India
- Tsunami that hit Greenland last month was triggered by a landslide say researchers
- Australian scientists at Bureau of Meteorology again caught tampering with weather data
- Grounded Fin whale dies at Salvage, Newfoundland
- Meteor fireball explodes over Cabo Rojo, Puerto Rico
- Meteor lights up night sky over Canadian province of British Columbia
- Dashcam captures meteor fireball flying over Ekaterinburg, Russia
- And another: 'Amazing' meteor fireball recorded over Cordoba, Spain
- Stunning meteor fireball seen over Madrid, Spain
- Meteor fireball flies over Andalusia, Spain
- Slow meteor fireball recorded over Mediterranean Sea
- Astronomers detect space rock 3 days after it passes close to Earth
- New Comet: C/2017 O1
- Meteor fireball observed over São Paulo, Brazil
- 'Long slow' meteor fireball seen over Hawley, Texas
- Meteor rattles windows and scares residents in Campinas, Brazil
- Loud boom over North Carolina caused by meteor fireball
- Meteor fireball explodes over South Australia (VIDEOS)
- Glowing meteor fireball flies over the Mediterranean Sea
- Possible fast moving meteor fireball sighted over South Australia
- Meteor reported over Hunter Valley, New South Wales
- Meteor streaks over Columbia County, Georgia
- 'Spectacular' fireball spotted in Whanganui, New Zealand
- Meteor fireball caught on CCTV over Singapore
- A just cause: Metabolic therapy for cancer
- Nearly sixty percent decline in Western mens' sperm counts
- Zika returns: First sexually transmitted infection of 2017 confirmed in Florida
- Pesticide biotech continues to threaten environmental and human health
- Drugged nation: Over one third of Americans were prescribed opiate pain medications in 2015
- US soda consumption at a 31-year low
- Monsanto Papers: Leaked docs reveal scientific mischief and regulatory collusion
- The Concentration of Power in the Food Industry: What We Eat is Dependent Upon Who's in Control
- The Poison Papers: Secret concerns of industry & regulators on the hazards of pesticides and other chemicals
- Interview with Dr. Jacob Puliyel: WHO's revised norms are allowing the use of unsafe vaccines
- UK: Massive row ensues over importation of chlorine-washed chickens from the US
- Why do humans yawn?
- Healthcare for dogs is becoming more breed-specific
- The fallacy of 'safe levels' of mercury and lead
- Is fasting the Fountain of Youth?
- The epidemic of diseased ovaries - Polycystic ovarian syndrome
- The reasons why almost no children in France are medicated for ADHD: Ways in which they define and treat it
- 'Dirt is good': Why kids need exposure to germs
- Holistic medicine: A life without fear
- Sleeping less than 7hrs a night may contribute to a larger waistline and risk of heart disease, study finds
- 'You spot it, you got it': I am the reason my husband infuriates me
- Why adversity is often the instrument of growth
- Researchers crack the "smile code", identifying 3 distinct varieties of smile: Affiliation, dominance and reward
- A child's truth in a country of lies
- Need to relieve stress or regulate emotions? Try talking to yourself in the third-person
- Study suggests psychopaths learn to lie better, faster than non-psychopaths
- Sixteen difficult to learn life skills that will pay off forever
- If you don't rest you get stressed
- Cognitive cross-training and exercise enhance learning
- Gabor Maté: The addict in all of us
- Provable science: Money really can buy happiness
- Jordan Peterson: 'Postmodernism is destructive, and its origins are Marxist' (VIDEO)
- What exactly divides Catholics and Orthodox? (Hint: not much)
- The healing power of trauma sensitive yoga
- 8 science supported reasons why writing is an excellent health-hack
- Talking to your dog is good for your health
- Self-transcendence: The art of achieving seemingly impossible goals by focusing on a purpose greater than yourself
- How laughter brings us together
- "We're giving our kids bad advice about how to succeed in life" -- A leading happiness researcher
- Cognitive bias and the links between intelligence and prejudice
- Global animal mutilations still defies explanation
- 'Fidget spinner' crop circle appears in West Sussex
- Residents shaken after reporting chupacabra sightings in mountains of Riverside County, California
- NASA live feed allegedly captures footage of 'mother ship' near International Space Station (VIDEOS)
- Paranormal journalist claims to have "scientific evidence" that aliens lived alongside humans on Earth
- Mummified bodies in Peruvian desert stirs debate
- Sleep paralysis and waking up in the middle of the night being unable to move
- 'The Lowe Files': Actor says he feared death during bigfoot-like encounter
- NASA poised to announce discovery of aliens, says Anonymous
- Possible UFO seen over New York suburb
- David Paulides releases 'Missing 411' documentary
- Mysterious disappearances of UFO researchers
- Giant crop circles appear overnight in French field
- 'Missing 411' documentary explores disappearance of Idaho toddler, other children
- Bristol, UK couple film mysterious lights flashing above their home
- Robert Bigelow says he is 'absolutely convinced' aliens are currently living on Earth
- Nottingham, UK residents woken by strange 'whooshing' noise
- Seen a Bigfoot? Call Bigfoot 911 and this North Carolina group may investigate
- Strange 'drum-like' booms heard in the sky over southwest Louisiana
- Mothman? Chupacabras? Or something else entirely?
- Save the universe from alien infection! NASA seeks Planetary Protection Officer
- Leaked photos link Corbyn to known international terrorist
- Put a lid on it! Curious cockatoo shuts cheeky cat inside basket after she takes a swipe at her
- Fifty Shades of Cray? Twitterverse suggests more appropriate titles for Hillary's new memoir
- This is for Boaty: Swedish railway company accepts public vote to name new train 'Trainy McTrainface'
- 'Robot drowned': Twitter baffled by robot 'suicide' (PHOTOS)
- Golden retriever rescues drowning fawn off Long Island beach
- New NATO flag to better capture its diverse values?
- Owners shocked when family dog gives birth to mint green puppy
- Captured ISIS' fleet of high-tech Ukrainian tanks now on display in Mosul
- Melania Trump outs herself as a Russian secret agent
- 'OMG' - Child portion fish & chips coming your way due to climate change!
- Climate change obsession syndrome - Earth could face attack of flying pigs!
- Aliens influencing global politics? Massive crop circle of Putin appears in Italian field (VIDEO)
- Only MP's and Royal family need pay rise, says Chancellor
- Tim Allen's take on Political Correctness
- TSA workers find gaint lobster in packed luggage -- Twitter users are not amused
- 'Out of town passenger' spotted in speeding car
- Always read the label! New Zealand parents mistakenly feed their kids Scooby Snacks
- I was offended! Comedian Steve Hughes on the absurdity of political correctness
Quote of the Day
Turning and turning in the widening gyre
The falcon cannot hear the falconer;
Things fall apart; the centre cannot hold;
Mere anarchy is loosed upon the world,
The blood-dimmed tide is loosed, and everywhere
The ceremony of innocence is drowned;
The best lack all conviction, while the worst
Are full of passionate intensity.
~ from 'The Second Coming', 1919
Recent Comments
Sports drinks and energy drinks are worse than traditional soda... I sometimes drink sports drinks (so called isotonic) during bike travels,...
This reminds me about that story about that tub or storage container that never went empty. OR was it a bag that always had a few coins at the...
Quote, " The civil war has been raging in Syria since 2011 with forces of President Bashar Assad fighting against numerous opposition and...
I dont know how things work in the "EXCEPTIONAL" country of the U.S. of A. but if this event happened in my country, (bit of a problem there...
Wait, I thought England outlawed knives?? I mean, knives can hurt people. Forks too! While they are at it, ban cars and trucks, forks. Maybe...
Photographer captures stunning shelf cloud over Lošinj Island, CroatiaMost of Croatia yesterday coped a passing front which in areas brought hail, thunder, and lightning. Local photographer Sandro Puncet captured a powerful shelf cloud hovering over the island of...