© Sandro Puncet
Powerful shelf cloud over the island of Losinj, Croatia
Most of Croatia yesterday coped a passing front which in areas brought hail, thunder, and lightning.

Local photographer Sandro Puncet captured a powerful shelf cloud hovering over the island of Lošinj yesterday and it has soon gone viral.

A shelf cloud is a low, horizontal, wedge-shaped arcus cloud which is attached to the base of the parent cloud and is usually a thunderstorm which was the case over Losinj on Monday.

© Sandro Puncet
Puncet, who is a passionate 'storm' photographer, also recorded a timelapse.