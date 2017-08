© ABC News

Soda consumption in the United States fell to a 31-year low in 2016, according to Beverage-Digest. That decline can mainly be attributed to waning demand among health-conscious consumers.Here's how much each drink category grew between 2015 and 2016, according to the Beverage Marketing Corporation.That would seem like terrible news for Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO ) and PepsiCo ( NYSE:PEP ), but both companies have been diversifying away from sodas with bottled water, teas, sports drinks, and other higher-growth beverages.Coca-Cola has exposure to the energy drink market through a large stake in Monster Beverage, and PepsiCo is well-diversified in packaged foods with Quaker and Frito-Lay products. The soda market will likely remain challenging, but shrewd companies will roll with the punches and change up their product mix.