A dead baby whale has washed up on shore between Nobbys and Main Beach this morning.The carcass was found just before 11am this morning and it is believed council animal management will remove the whale.Sea World marine sciences director Trevor Long said about 20 per cent of baby whales were lost each year "for a range of reasons."He said having not seen the baby whale he couldn't assess why it had died.Mr Long also said whale populations were increasing each year by about 3000 animals.