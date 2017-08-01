Earth Changes
Dead baby whale found on Gold Coast beach, Australia
News Mail
Tue, 01 Aug 2017 12:50 UTC
The news comes just one day after two humpback whales tragically beached themselves off Fraser Island.
The carcass was found just before 11am this morning and it is believed council animal management will remove the whale.
Sea World marine sciences director Trevor Long said about 20 per cent of baby whales were lost each year "for a range of reasons."
He said having not seen the baby whale he couldn't assess why it had died.
Mr Long also said whale populations were increasing each year by about 3000 animals.
Last week a baby whale carcass was found outside the Seaway being eaten by a tiger shark.
The Authoritarian Follower believes that those in authority have the right to live by their own rules, and lying, cheating, stealing and murder in high places can thus be tolerated with a shrug of the shoulders. They will also willingly engage themselves in the same lying, cheating, stealing and murder if it is presented to them as necessary to protect their status quo.
"Funny, that wasn't our interpretation." Agreed! Equality between an apple with a bite out of it and a golf ball sunk in a sand pit is pretty much...
Also: is Peterson a protestant preacher? His series of psychological 'lectures' on the bible isn’t based on ancient, original texts but on a...
I'm lost in the land of acronyms - what's an SJW pls
Thank God, he should do that more often. Can someone tweet him that, I don't have an account.
During lectures Peterson quickly skips over psychopathy. On his blog, several people have pointed out and reminded him about Dąbrowski and...
