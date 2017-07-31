© Michael Haegele/Corbis

Why Do You Yawn?

Unique Method of Temperature Regulation

Yawning Is Contagious

"We know that the social brain develops over the first few years of life. At some point we sort of start to take on the emotions of other people without even thinking about it."

What Does Age Have to Do With It?

"Age was the most important predictor of contagious yawning, and even age was not that important. The vast majority of variation in the contagious yawning response was just not explained. It is possible that if we find a genetic variant that makes people less likely to have contagious yawns, we might see that variant or variants of the same gene also associated with schizophrenia or autism.

Even if no association with a disease is found, a better understanding of the biology behind contagious yawning can inform us about the pathways involved in these conditions."

How You Can Use Yawning to Bond With Your Dog

How Much Is Too Much?

Vasovagal response, or stimulation of the vagal nerve, by a heart attack or aortic dissection

Brain dysfunction such as epilepsy, tumor or multiple sclerosis

Liver failure

Failure to control body temperature

Certain medications

Fun Facts About Yawning

Two medical terms for yawning distinguish two associated actions: The term oscitation derived from the Latin verb oscitatio, meaning to open the mouth, refers to the action involved, while the term pandiculation is the act of yawning and stretching.29

The term oscitation derived from the Latin verb oscitatio, meaning to open the mouth, refers to the action involved, while the term pandiculation is the act of yawning and stretching.29 Even babies yawn before they're born: Although previous imagery of open-mouthed babies in the uterus have not conclusively demonstrated that your unborn baby is yawning, in 2012 a review of four-dimensional scans were able to distinguish between an open mouth and a yawn. Researchers found that the behavior peaked at 24 weeks and then disappeared by 36 weeks.30

Although previous imagery of open-mouthed babies in the uterus have not conclusively demonstrated that your unborn baby is yawning, in 2012 a review of four-dimensional scans were able to distinguish between an open mouth and a yawn. Researchers found that the behavior peaked at 24 weeks and then disappeared by 36 weeks.30 Guinea pigs yawn to communicate anger or aggression: They bare their large incisor teeth and yawn to communicate to you or other pigs they are not happy.31

They bare their large incisor teeth and yawn to communicate to you or other pigs they are not happy.31 Yawning is more contagious between family and close friends: You are also likely to yawn after reading or thinking about the activity. Most people will have yawned at least once or twice while reading this article!

You are also likely to yawn after reading or thinking about the activity. Most people will have yawned at least once or twice while reading this article! Yawning may give you an indication of a person's empathy level: While more work needs to be done to determine the extent that empathy plays in a contagious yawn, people with social impairments, such as autism and schizophrenia, and those who rank high on psychopathic personality trait measurements, often don't "catch" a contagious yawn.