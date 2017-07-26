© Jason Schreiber



A dead minke whale was found Tuesday in mud near a home in Newington.The 12- to 15-foot-long whale was found near a home on Fox Point Road.The Seacoast Science Center will determine the whale's cause of death.New Hampshire Fish and Game officials will then tow the whale to a non-public spot.Officials believe it's the same dead whale seen over the weekend at the mouth of the Piscataqua River.Live whales in the mouth of the river aren't that uncommon because menhaden fish, a big attraction for hungry whales, are plentiful there. A live whale was spotted at the mouth the past week, officials said.