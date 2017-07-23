1. 19 June, 2017: Russia threatens to target US aircraft

"In the areas of combat missions of Russian air fleet in Syrian skies, any airborne objects, including aircraft and unmanned vehicles of the (US-led) international coalition, located to the west of the Euphrates River, will be tracked by Russian ground and air defence forces as air targets".

2. 27 June, 2017: One false flag and two non-attacks

the US and Russia

both

agreed that Syria gave up what remained of her unused chemical weapons stockpiles by 2014

3. 7 July, 2017: Trump and Putin agree to establish a ceasefire in south western Syria

4. 14 July, 2017: Donald Trump praises ceasefire in south western Syria and agrees that US should cooperate further with Russia

5. 19 July, 2017: Confirmation that Trump ordered CIA to stop arming jihadist terrorists in Syria

6. 22 July, 2017: US General admits American forces are in Syria illegally

"Here's the conundrum: We are operating in the sovereign country of Syria. The Russians, their stalwarts, their backstoppers have already uninvited the Turks from Syria. We're a bad day away from the Russians saying, 'Why are you still in Syria, U.S.?"

All of this has had the effect of America switching from a position of geo-political unilateralism in Syria to one where the US is increasingly acknowledging that the only super-power that calls the shots in Syria is Russia

Hillary Clinton promised the opposite during her campaign