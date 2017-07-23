© PTI



Two people died as incessant rainfall caused flood-like situation in Birbhum, West Mindapore and East Midnapore districts of West Bengal on Sunday.The state government has issued high alert in coastal regions of the state and set up a 24-hour control at Nabanna, the state secretariat.The state government has also cancelled the leaves of all employees attached to state irrigation and the disaster management departments indefinitely.East Midnapore district administration has issued alerts at Digha, Tajpur and Mandermani, which are popular coastal tourist destinations."We have asked fishermen not to go to sea for fishing. We are also contacting those who have already gone to the sea to come back immediately. Similarly, tourists have been asked not to go for sea bathing," said Rashmi Komal East Midnapore district magistrate.In West MIdnapore district, areas like Keshpur, Ghatal and Chandrakona remained submerged. Bus services from Gahtal to Keshpur and from Chandrakona to Ghatal have been suspended.State irrigation minister, Rajib Banerjee said that although there is a rise in water level of different rivers, nowhere were they flowing above the danger level."We are constantly monitoring the situation and all the barrages have been told to give prior information before releasing water," Banerjee said.