An evening stroll along the beach is not usually this dangerous.Qualicum Beach man and BC Ferries captain Randal Warnock is resting up at home after being attacked by a juvenile grizzly bear while taking a stroll on a small island north of Vancouver Island near the mainland on Monday, July 17.On his way to captain a ferry run between Bella Coola and Bella Bella, Warnock said he left Port Hardy on his boat Monday morning, and was just north of Cape Caution at about 6 p.m. when the weather started getting rough.So he anchored his boat in Millbrook Cove, and thought he'd stretch his legs with a walk on the beach of a small island just off the coast.He figures the wind and noise of the waves on the beach might have contributed to his accidentally startling a juvenile grizzly bear after picking up a discarded buoy to re-use.From there, Warnock said he hobbled back to his skiff, dripping blood, got back to his boat and bandaged himself up.Knowing that the area has little to no radio reception, he travelled about an hour to get a radio signal and contact the coast guard.John Millman, a Maritime Co-ordinator at the Joint Rescue Co-ordination Centre in Victoria, said the centre got the call from Victoria Coast Guard Radio North, and sent two vessels out to get him. By about 9 p.m., the coast guard reached Warnock, one vessel taking him aboard and medevacing him to Port Hardy, the other taking control of his vessel on his behalf to pilot it back.The most painful part of the whole ordeal was the stitches and cleaning of his wounds, said Warnock, adding doctors were done with him by about 3 a.m.Warnock returned home to Qualicum Beach Thursday evening, and said he's expected to make a full recovery and have full use of his leg.Overall, he said, it's "not too bad compared to what it could have been ... I feel very lucky."Asked if he has a takeaway from all of this, he said he'll be on the lookout for bears in the future, carry bear spray, and stay away from remote mainland beaches on the north coast, especially ones near salmon rivers.