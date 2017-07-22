A novice astronomer from New South Wales couldn't contain his delight when he captured a rare space lightning phenomenon on camera.David Finlay, 44, believes he is the first to film one of the only instances of the breathtaking red flashes, known as 'lightning sprites', could be seen from earth in Australia.'I set my camera up, and literally within minutes - almost no time at all - I started to see the sprites flashing on the horizon,' he said.'I couldn't believe it. I thought I would be lucky to capture one or two, which would have been fantastic, but they just kept happening.'I lost count, but it must have been at least 30. It could be the first time they have been captured from the ground on video in Australia, and I don't think anyone else has ever captured so many at once in one go anywhere.'Mr Finlay filmed the incredibly rare phenomenon for two hours between 9pm and 11pm on Tuesday from Little Blowhole in New South Wales near his hometown of Kiama.The amateur astronomer said the bolts - which he spotted over the sea 300km away - were visible despite being 90km above the earth - with each sprite a staggering 15km long.Sprites - known as transient luminous events - are caused by an electrical discharge during storms but instead of going down towards the ground, as lightning normally does, they travel up into space - earning them the nickname 'upside down lightning'.'It just seems particularly unusual for there to have been so many - that in itself is unheard of,' Mr Finlay.'Lighting sprites certainly are a phenomenon that is extremely rare, and to witness the sheer quantity for so many to be seen in one place at one time is very unusual.'The height the lightning was striking at in the atmosphere is the distance from the earth at which meteors begin to burn.In the footage the excitement Mr Finlay's voice makes a hilarious anecdote and showcases his excitement, 'It was just extraordinary, I couldn't believe it,' he said.'I thought at any moment they were going to stop and I wouldn't see any more, but they just kept coming.'I get excited about simple natural things, the weird and the unusual. This certainly fits that category.'