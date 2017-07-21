© Sputnik/ Alexander Yuryev

A secessionist movement in Southern Yemen has placed the United Arab Emirates (UAE) at odds with Saudi Arabia, threatening to unravel the Saudi-led coalition and the coalition's backing for President Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi, the private intelligence firm Soufan Group said in a report on Friday.The Soufan Group cited local reports suggesting that the UAE would like to see the US- and Saudi-backed Hadi government removed from office.In May, growing concerns over the UAE's expanding influence in southern Yemen peaked after Hadi fired several UAE-backed officials, including the governor of Aden province, the Soufan Group report explained.The dismissed officials, who were high ranking leaders in a movement for an independent South Yemen, subsequently established a breakaway governing council in the southern port city of Aden, Soufan noted.The rival Aden government has since organized a series of mass demonstrations calling for Southern Yemen to secede, according to the Soufan Group.Since 2014, a proxy war between Iranian-backed Houthi Rebels and the Saudi-backed Hadi government has spawned a trifecta of threats from famine, one of world's biggest cholera epidemics and civilian deaths from Saudi-led airstrikes.