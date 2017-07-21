© Ronen Zvulun / Reuters



A Palestinian teenager has been shot dead by an Israeli settler amid mass protests, according to the Palestinian Maan agency and the Israeli Haaretz media outlet.Hundreds more people were injured in the clashes.The Palestinian Red Crescent Society has said that 18-year-old Muhammad Sharaf was shot in the neck, Haaretz reported. The incident took place in the Ras al-Amud neighborhood in East Jerusalem, Maan and Haaretz reported.The rallies followed Muslim Friday prayers. Israeli police used live ammunition, tear gas and rubber-coated bullets against the demonstrators.The Palestinian Red Crescent has put the number of those injured in East Jerusalem and the West Bank at some 140 people.The grand mufti of Jerusalem and the heads of Palestinian factions have discussed the tensions. Mufti Muhammad Hussein told Haaretz: "We will continue to struggle against the metal detectors until the Israeli government takes them out of there. I call on the Muslim world to join the struggle to preserve [the Temple Mount] as an exclusive place for Islam."Earlier on Friday, 3,000 officers were deployed around the Old City to avoid riots, according to AP.