© Ammar Awad / Reuters

Police have closed off the Temple Mount to Jewish worshipers, after a group of Jewish visitors broke the rules of conduct. It follows days of clashes between Palestinians and Israeli police near the site, which is holy to both Jews and Muslims.Jerusalem District Police Commander Major-General Yoram Halevy ordered that the Temple Mount be closed to Jewish worshipers and visitors on Wednesday morning.The Temple Mount, known as the Ḥaram al-Sharif (Noble Sanctuary) to Muslims, has been the subject of violent clashes since Sunday, with Palestinians protesting Israel's placement of metal detectors at entrances.The security measure was implemented after two Israeli border police officers were killed in an attack at the site on Friday.A Palestinian government statement called the measure "null and void" and a "violation of the sanctity of the Al Aqsa Mosque."Ruptly footage appears to show people running away from the area.The Palestinian Red Crescent said that 34 people were injured, including 14 that needed hospitalization. One person suffered a serious chest injury, a spokesperson said.Two officers were lightly injured in the clashes, according to Israeli police.Palestinian demonstrators are expected to hold additional protests over the placement of metal detectors on Wednesday, in what the Fatah party, led by Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas, has dubbed a "Day of Rage."The planned demonstrations prompted Jerusalem Mayor Nir Barkat to remind demonstrators that their anger should be directed elsewhere."I suggest to the demonstrators to turn their rage at the terrorists who created the need for this [the placement of metal detectors], and not the police," he wrote on Facebook.