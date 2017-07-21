The Philip Morris International general counsel gives expert testimony at US Commission hearing on global threats posed by illicit tobacco.

Marc Firestone, senior vice president and general counsel of Philip Morris International, today appeared as an invited witness before the Commission on Security and Cooperation to offer expert testimony in support of the Commission's objective of addressing the security and economic threats posed by the illicit trade in tobacco. The hearing was held on Capitol Hill in Washington DC. The Commission is a bipartisan body of the United States Congress with representation from the US House of Representatives and Senate.

Global illicit tobacco trade

'PMI has a clear business imperative to combat the problem of the illegal tobacco trade and ensure our products are legally sold in the market for which they are intended,' Mr Firestone stated. He highlighted that the global illicit tobacco trade annually deprives governments of 40-50 billion USD in lost tax revenue, a figure greater than that of the illicit trade in oil, wildlife, timber, arts and antiquities, and conflict minerals combined. Mr. Firestone noted that 'criminals are the only promoters of the global illegal tobacco trade.'

Threat

'The revenues that governments and law abiding manufacturers like PMI lose every year to the illicit trade in tobacco are huge,' Mr Firestone told Commission members. 'However, the threat posed to safety, security, and the rule of law in Europe, the United States and around the globe is where the interests of our company and the concerns of this Commission most pointedly intersect.' Mr Firestone emphasised the critical role cooperation between industry, law enforcement, and government authorities can play in tackling illicit tobacco, and outlined a series of concrete measures that these groups could take to further reduce the flow of illicit tobacco worldwide.

Expert panel

Joining Mr Firestone on the expert panel were Dr Louise Shelley, founder and executive director of the Terrorism, Transnational Crime and Corruption Center at George Mason University, and Professor David Sweanor, an adjunct professor at the University of Ottawa and global tobacco control policy expert.

A copy of Mr. Firestone's testimony is available here