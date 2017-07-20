With the new report out calling into question all of the temperature records from NASA, NOAA and HadCRU, there a lot of scientists and policy makers asking a lot of questions after seeing the purposeful manipulation of politically driven fake temperatures to show a warming trend that isn't there. Then we have snow in Canada in July, the coldest temperature ever recorded in the Northern Hemisphere on Greenland @-33C plus what can only be described as a freak weather event blanketing Santiago Chile with ice. The planet is showing signs of cooling, but the AGW agenda is trying its best to hold on in a tsunami of new information of their temperature fraud.


