Death toll from the air raids, conducted by the Saudi-led Arab alliance on a number of refugee camps in Mouzah district, located southwest of Taiz in southern Yemen, rose to 22.Local and medical sources said rescue teams failed to pull out and identify all the victims from the rubble. 4 people even remain unrecognized due to intense firepower used in the raids.Meanwhile, violet clashes and the exchange of rocket and artillery fire continue between the Saudi-led Arab alliance and the Hadi junta on one side and the Houthi-led Yemeni Resistance alliance which also includes forces, loyal to the former Yemeni president Ali Abdullah Saleh, on the other.Several Hadi junta loyalists were reportedly killed after coming under fire in Huraib Nihm, located northeast of the Yemeni capital city of Sanaa.The Resistance has also carried out intense strikes on Hadi junta loyalist positions west and east of the towns of Eida and Sabaa, located at the eastern outskirts of Sanaa.Forces of the Yemeni Ressitance also targeted gatherings of Hadi junta loyalists with a number of artillery shells in the north of the border area with Saudi Arabia. This was followed by five airstrikes, conducted by the Saudi-led coalition aircrafts on Resistance positions in Midi area in western Yemen.In the central Yemeni province of Al Baydah, artillery units of the Resistance forces heavily pounded the gatherings of Hadi junta loyalists in the district of Az Zahir.Over the past few hours, clashes got only intensified.A Saudi soldier was killed at a military checkpoint in the southern Saudi province of Jizan after Resistance snipers carried out a cross-border operation.In addition, several Saudi soldiers were killed after an improvised explosive device, planted by the members of the Central Unit of the Army and the People's Committees of Engineering, went off.Exchange of artillery fire between the two sides also continues in the Saudi border province of Najran. Another Saudi soldier was also killed by Yemeni sniper.In Khoub and Shuef region of the Saudi Jouf province, two of the Saudi heavy armored vehicles were destroyed by the Resistance.