RFE/RL published the following graphic today:Let's take a quick look at what these numbers suggest.Women are obviously overrepresented in European graduate programs. If equality of outcome is what humanity needs, then these institutions must immediately limit the number of women accepted into these programs. Men who would otherwise not be interested in pursuing such studies should be found, and forced into programs in order to meet male quotas to ensure a gender non-gap like Germany's ideal 50/50 split.Sarcasm aside, the stats actually imply that there is little to no anti-woman sexism in European universities when it comes to numerical representation. So much for hetero-white-male-normative patriarchy.More interesting than the "gender gap" stats are those below them, which demonstrate what any person who has spent time around other humans knows: on average, men and women are different, have different interests, and pursue different career choices. Sure, 1 in 5 men might prefer a job in education or health and welfare, and 1 in 5 women might prefer STEM, but overall, the differences are clear. There's nothing wrong with that. Forcing individuals and institutions to think and do otherwise, on the other hand, is wrong.