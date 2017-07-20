But it's also important not to overstate your case lest you expose yourself to ridicule.
A common tactic therefore is to start with an explosive statement that is technically correct, then qualify if it.
Just as in this Newsweek piece from today. Opens with:
Vladimir Putin isn't as smart as you think.He isn't? That sounds really interesting. Tell us more, Newsweek!
At least, that's what journalists documenting life in Moscow and some of the Russian president's biggest critics have said in recent days, as new explosive reports appear to support the intelligence community's assertion his Kremlin government colluded with President Donald Trump's campaign in the 2016 election.Really? Putin isn't as smart as you think — at least that's what some of his biggest critics have said?
What a way to completely undermine your lede, Newsweek. We're sorry but "Putin critic says Putin isn't smart" is not news. That's just name-calling.
What kind of an utterly hapless attempt at sensationalism is this? And what a way to mislead your readers.
Well, that settles it then
For the record, "we" never said Putin possesses an exceptional intellect (albeit he may). But he certainly is rational and has some common sense to him, which is more than can be said for just about any western leader. So it's not so much that Putin is so smart, but that his counterparts are so darn, uhm...challenged.
