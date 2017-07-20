Anyone alive today that believes we are living in a world of truth, justice and love needs to have their heads examined. We live in a world of lies and half-truths, which are really the same or worse than outright lies, because they confuse the human mind. Lies cause unmeasurable amounts of human suffering and lead people to early graves.
We lie and we never stop lying, even to ourselves. Governments lie and they want us to believe in their lies. The press lies pretending to represent the truth but that is understandable because they are wholly owned by elite masters who tell them what to publish. Historians lie but not all of them. Egyptologists lie because they do not want to know anything besides what they have already thought of as the truth of Egypt's ancient past.
Certainly, bankers lie about their honesty and doctor's lie about the dangers of their drugs and surgery done without supplementing with magnesium. They even lie about heart attacks never saying people who go into cardiac arrest are actually dying of magnesium deficiencies. Dentists of course lie about fluoride and their use of the highly toxic neurological poison mercury.
Therefore, we lie and our institutions are built on pyramids of lies. So why do we trust liars? How can anyone be arrogant about realities of lies when there is no truth left? What is truth if we have nothing but lies?
What is amazing is that these past years they have even been lying about the weather. Imagine the weatherman telling people in New York that it is sunny and warm but when you step outside it is cold and raining. It is that bad.
I have written for nine years on global cooling probably publishing over 70 essays on the subject. Do a Google search on, Record high temperature and Record low temperature and see what comes up. I just got 9,460,000 results (0.55 seconds) for high temperatures and 78,100,000 results (0.58 seconds) for cold temperatures. Not that the google search means much but it does suggest one start reading about what is going down on our planet if one is interested in surviving the future.
We have become accustomed to white lies in our everyday lives and have become accustomed to not believing everything we hear. Whether it is someone's description on a dating app or a resume for work, we take what we listen to with a grain of salt. Some people fiercely filter information for fabrications, exaggerations, plagiarism, white lies, and most of all: deception. However, as one study suggests, we are on average only able to catch 54% of lies. Strikingly, in the same study, trained police officers, judges, and FBI agents were not that much better than the average person was.
All forms of information have lost their integrity. All institutions — from the academy to commerce to governance to non-profits — have lost their integrity. Worse perhaps, than secret agencies telling lies with no evidence and the mainstream media telling lies on command from its financial masters, is an all-out war on truth.
What is the truth of the liberal mind? What is their greatest wet dream? They want the whole world to be one big happy family, where borders are meaningless, people can freely move from one country to the next, and no society is inherently better than another is. They preach diversity, but they want the world to be blended into one drab monoculture that falls in line with their beliefs and violently oppose others, who believe in quaint ideas of nationalism for example.
Today nationalists and patriots are evil people in the eyes of liberals and progressives who forget the truth of what these words mean. According to the Merriam-Webster dictionary, nationalism simply means "love for or devotion to one's country." According to thefreedictionary.com, a patriot is "a person who loves, supports, and defends his or her country and its interests."
So for sure they lied about 9-11, what started the Second World War and about how the world is doing with global debt now hitting $217 trillion, which is 327% Of GDP. We could go on forever listing lies. Religions lie. We know that because if that were not the truth then only one religion is a true one and the rest bull because they all contradict each other. In a world of lies one has to wonder the truth about everything, even what happened in Germany during WWII?
Come on, they even lie about iodine in salt, as if it would do anyone any good because once put on the table the iodine evaporates quickly. Most people have no idea what truth is or the process of finding it. The truth is as unpopular today as it has always been. If you are a person of truth and you hear the truth, it rather excites you. The truth, if we are not living it, is almost unbearable to hear.
In a time of universal deceit - telling the truth is a revolutionary act.The sounds of silence are the sounds of lies, omissions of fact and reality so large it is more than manipulation. Did you know that one's silence could be deadly? One can actually do mass murder with silence by deliberately holding back information that can be lifesaving. Tell that to your doctor for he is the one who most needs to know this. What is going on in Fukushima is perhaps the greatest silent lie. Things are so bad there we hear nothing about it.
- George Orwell
Perhaps the most dangerous lies today center around Russia. Sick politicians in both American and Europe are risking all of our lives in a nuclear war with their lies. Crimea is Russian. All the people there speak Russian. Almost every one of them voted to rejoin Russia.
The West is completely irrational, not only about Islam but also about just about everything. It is inviting its own destruction. They have even convinced the Russian high command, which has already announced its conclusion, that Washington is preparing a surprise nuclear attack on Russia. The West is completely separated from reality says Paul Craig Roberts.
Conclusion - A little bit of Truth
The heart can only stand the truth but our minds can wonder all over the universe of lies without problem. We said in the beginning that lies hurt people. Powerful people everywhere routinely make decisions that hurt others. The old saying is right: Power really does corrupt. No one is honest about their corruption so they have to lie. Therefore, the lies that permeate civilization start at the top among the most powerful.
Recent psychological research suggests that powerful people behave remarkably like traumatic brain injury victims. Controlled experiments show that, given power over others, people often become impulsive and less sensitive to risk. Most important, test subjects often lose empathy, that is, the ability to understand and share the feelings of others. Said another way they lose their hearts, the intelligence of the heart, their own organs of truth so in a sense they become stupid.
Rich in money and possessions but without hearts leaves the most powerful without the kind of vulnerability that leads to love so actually they are poor in spirit, poor in their ability to feel but strong in their ability to abuse. They also lose their capacity to mirror and listen to others.
We live in a world of naked liesLying seems to be the foundation of human intelligence and civilization. Robert Fisk writes, "We do not live in a "post-truth" world, neither in the Middle East nor in the West - nor in Russia,...