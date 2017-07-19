© AP Photo/ Vahid Salemi

The Iranian parliament adopted a bill Tuesday aimed at countering "US adventurous and terrorist measures in the region," local media reported. According to the Tasnim News Agency, the members of the parliament voted in favor of the bill unanimously.The news agency maintains that, following the voting session, Iranian parliament speaker Ali Larijani said, "."The Iranian parliament introduced the bill as a response to the US Senate's bill targeting Russia and Iran with new sanctions, which was passed on June 15 and still awaits a vote in the US House of Representatives.On Monday, the media reported that US President Donald Trump's administration was planning to impose new sanctions on Iran over its ballistic missile program and alleged support of terrorism. According to reports, the sanctions will not be nuclear-related and therefore will not violate the JCPOA deal, which ensures the peaceful nature of Tehran's nuclear program in return for the gradual lifting of sanctions.